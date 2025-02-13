BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It’s Time To Make An Example Of McConnell
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
Follow
510 views • 7 months ago

There comes a time when, after being sucker-punched by someone you considered a friend and ally, you have to exact a comeuppance: establish a definitive understanding of a realignment in the relationship. Just such a time has come for US Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).


Yes, it’s common knowledge that McConnell and Donald Trump have a deeply-seated dislike for each other, although, by all accounts, Trump has been more adult about their differences than McConnell. But, it is not McConnell’s prerogative or political station to not only put himself above the President’s agenda but also to usurp the mandate of the American people.


He is and has done both...


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/its-time-to-make-an-example-of-mcconnell


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutiondeep statepodcasttruthmitch mcconnellusamediamagawoketulsi gabbardsenate voteneomarxismgop leadershipreform agendarnc politicspolitical betrayaldni confirmation
