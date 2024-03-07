BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump (Barabbas) Sows Seeds of Spiritual Sedition Insurrection at Religious Broadcasters Nashville
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
241 views • 03/07/2024

Trump is pandering (broadcasting) ever so cunningly to pretty much all “religious” groups. Seeding and creating an army of 'insurrectionist' to carry out 'sedition' against the “evil insane left” when in fact they are two wings of the same bird! The black hats against the white hats! Same hat. (the sons of light against the sons of darkness! Same seed!) There is only one savior, Jesus Christ, the Jesus in the Holy Bible! I'm sad to say this is not the same Jesus Trump believes in because it's obvious! His own words display it like a neon sign! Pray for him, in Jesus name. The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!


God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


Other Channels:


Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos

Many Fish

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos

Many Fish

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505


e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liescovidplandemicthe great reset
