On the Intensity of Frontline Areas Shelling

Over the past two weeks, the intensity of the Belgorod region border territories shelling has significantly increased.

At the same time, explosions continue to rattle in several districts of the Belgorod region today.

The situation in the Donetsk agglomeration has remained unchanged for a long time. The territory is under regular enemy shelling at any time of the day.

The situation in the #Belgorod region is somewhat different. There are less dense strikes on the number of shells fired, but there are many times more shelled settlements. These are both border villages and the capital of the subject, #Belgorod.

The region largely follows the path of Donbass, where Ukrainian formations increased the intensity of chaotic strikes on peaceful cities, taking advantage of their impunity. A similar situation is developing in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as in the territories liberated by the RF Armed Forces.