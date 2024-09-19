New series of wireless explosions rock Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mobile devices, including radios and cell phones, have reportedly exploded in large numbers across Lebanon, following yesterday’s massive pager blasts that shook the nation. RT’s Yasin Eken, Yusef Jalali, and Middle East Bureau Chief Maria Finoshina provide the latest on this rapidly developing situation.
Mirrored - RT
