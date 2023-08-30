© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 29
▪️The AFU attempted a drone attack on the Tula region.
Two enemy drones were timely detected and shot down by air defense assets.
▪️Near Kupyansk, Russian units continue to push the enemy along the left bank of the Oskil river.
Field reports indicate an intensified offensive against AFU positions in a new area from the direction of Yahidne.
▪️Russian troops launched a successful strike on an ammunition train at the Mertsalovo station.
The defeat of the object in the deep rear was recorded by objective control equipment.
▪️Near Bakhmut, the AFU made another attempt to storm Klishchiivka.
As a result of the counter battle, the AFU units that managed to reach the middle of the village were thrown back to their original lines.
▪️To the south, Russian forces launched a counterattack near Kurdyumivka.
As a result of the attack they managed to expand the zone of control near the village and pushed back the AFU units to the Siversky Donets-Donbass canal.
▪️Ukrainian artillery continues to carry out barbaric strikes on Horlivka.
As a result of shelling of the dairy factory three employees of the enterprise were killed. Eight more people were wounded.
▪️On the Orikhiv section of the front, heavy fighting continues at the Robotyne-Verbove line.
At the moment, the AFU units have shifted the vector of attack and are trying to occupy the heights located between the settlements.