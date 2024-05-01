EVA VLAARDINGERBROEK 💐 THE FULL SPEECH I GAVE AT #CPACHUNGARY

White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever accelerating rate and it will mean the end of our civilization if we don’t turn things around.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWlSJ_GFTJU





That Greg Reese piece was BLOCKBUSTER...but would you believe VfB was on top of that nearly 14 years ago?





https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2010/03/why-isnt-aipac-registered-as-foreign.html





VfB needs to immortalize this moment and profane the unholy holiday of beltane by archiving this pathetic murmuring by The_Author_._--Oxide--





Another reminder:





ALL MODERN CULTURAL CONFORMISTS ARE SICK AND DANGEROUS AND SHOULD BE CONSIDERED HOSTILE!





If you embrace, promote and/or exhibit any New Era (post-2003) cultural aspects (e.g. internet memes, degenerate practices, degenerate / uncouth speaking styles, degenerate music types, pan-Europeanism, tattoos, piercings), and/or you use any New Era terminology or phrases (red pill, black pill, salty, chad, gigachad, based, lit, defo, roast, triggered, clown world, hopium, copium, woke, normie, dank, owned, selfie, get rekt, yeet, simp, boi, pureblood, merch, troll, glow, white hats, yo, shout out, OG, fear porn, cuck, psyop, lawfare, doxx, ratio'd, mental gymnastics, LOL, ROFL, LMAO, YOLO, 'cope and seethe', and so on), then you are no 'conservative'. You are no loyalist to the old world. You are no survivor of the evil influences that have plagued the West for decades. You are of the twisted conformist degenerate class! You are one of the infected! YOU ARE THE ENEMY!





DEATH TO THE MODERN ERA! ERADICATE ALL CULTURAL TRACE OF IT!





After my 1sr bitchslap, he actually types this:





I care nothing for the inputs of filthy, infantile pieces of worthless, sick and twisted scum such as you.





Huh...that's weird - VfB thought it was HIS comments section...silly me 🤷





After another slap from someone else, we get this:





I was referring to the desirable social and cultural aspects of the old world. This should have been obvious to you.





The great parts of the old world are the only desirable reference points available!





As we hold him down to the curb, he croaks this out:





I do not care what any of the infected think. Scumbag.





By the way, enjoy your non-N/NW racial biology. Enjoy your mass squareheadedness, wideheadedness, snoutiness, flat mouth shapes, brute-like faces, far-apart eyes, swarthiness (BROWNNESS), blandness, masculine-looking female faces, and so on. I hope you like these features (these manifestations of non-N/NW racial biology), because there is NO ESCAPE from them now. Non-N/NW racial biology is EXTREMELY pervasive in the European-American population. You people are trapped with the features. Permanently. What a pity.





And now yer BOOTED, faggit 🤣





https://newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/gabriela-pariseau/2024/04/23/39-times-facebook-interfered-us-elections-2008