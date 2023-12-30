Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨‼️ INSANE 0 RANGE: Look how Close the Tunnel is! - IDF Tank goes BAM! - by Qassam
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
238 views
Published 2 months ago

🚨‼️ INSANE 0 RANGE: Look how close the tunnel is!

I suspect it was covered with sand, the tank drove up and did not notice it.

The Qassam fighter, then opened the tunnel removing the earth on top and caught the tank by surprise.

Qassam got 🏀🏀

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket