Academia Linking Disease X to Elon's X brand - Creepy MOTB Programing?

Disease X, Big Academia, and the MOTB System
What is the Bird Flu agenda
Why did Elon change the Mega Brand Twitter to X
Why is Johns Hopkins linking X’s logo to Disease X
Cover John Hopkins links to WEF, WHO and UN
What are multiple ways they will defile you the temple of God if a Christian
Discuss MOTB and optogenetics / new vaccine patches
Trump NFT cards link to the Anti Christ – can’t make this up.. Dark magic, art of the reveal?