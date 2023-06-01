© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion
In 2017, Miles Guo had already known because the CCP had already warned him that the head of the FBI, the Attorney General, would be their guy. But Miles Guo didn't stop whistleblowing.
在2017年郭文贵先生已经知道了,因为中共已经警告过他了联邦调查局的负责人和总检察长将是他们的人。但是郭文贵先生没有因此停下来。
