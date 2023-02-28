Tin removal wire | ASIC Miner Repair Tool

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tin removal wire is used to absorb excess solder when removing tin and to clean the stains on the circuit board.The tin removal effect of pure copper material is remarkable. Use a small amount of Tin removal wire to remove more solder.
Features:
1. Oxidation resistance
2. Anti-corrosion
3. Low residue
4. Good thermal conductivity
5. Small and convenient
Product Links:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1633
#ASICMiner #RepairTool #Tin #wire