Welcome to the 5th dimension with Evan McDermod

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Friday, December 27, 2024
Evan McDermod of the Fifth Dimension Podcast is a poet and meditation practitioner. He joins the show to talk about embodying fifth dimensional consciousness as a solution to the coming age of transhumanism and technocracy.
Follow Maryam:
▶ Subscribe to her Substack: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/
▶ Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/
▶ Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
▶ Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein
▶ Support the Show:
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCCUF
https://cash.app/$MaryamHenein
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com Coupon Code: TLH15
▶ CONTACT:
Twitter: @maryamhenein
Email Maryam: [email protected]
Visit: maryamhenein.com
▶ PROMOTIONAL LINKS:
PREORDER the George Floyd Book https://maryamhenein.com/product/george-floyd-book/
DONATE to the George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
NEW George Floyd MOVIE https://www.mymoviesplus.com/products/the-real-timeline
Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
K&E: http://kirkelliottphd.com/MaryamHenein/
Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony
Dr. Group's 6-Day Colon Cleanse: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/6-day-colon-cleanse/
Global Healing Oxy-Powder: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/global-healing-center-oxy-powder/
Dr. Group's Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/harmful-organism-cleanse-kit/
Dr. Group's Body Cleanse Starter Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/body-cleanse-starter-kit/
ALL Global Healing Products: https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=global+healing
ALIVE WATER: http://www.AliveWaters.Com/discount/ks?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3Dks%26utm_campaign%3Dks%26utm_source%3Dleaddyno%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate
Show less