BGMCTV P118 Parash 15 Bo (Go) Sh’mot/Exodus 10:1-13:16

Synopsis – The finals plagues of Yehovah onto Pharaohs house and all of Egypt. Yehovah shows His power and might over the smaller gods of the Egyptians. Yehovah shows that He is the giver of life and the taker of life. Yehovah fulfills His promise to redeem His people from bondage.

Sh’mot/Exodus 10

This chapter is introduced with giving the reasons why the Lord hardened the heart of Pharaoh, Exo_10:1. Moshe and Aaron go in to him, and once more demanded in the name of the Yehovah the dismission of the people of Israel, and in case of refusal, threatened him with locusts being sent into his country, which should make terrible havoc in all his coasts, Exo_10:3, the servants of Pharaoh entreat him to let them go, upon which Moshe and Aaron are brought in again, and treated with about the terms of their departure; but they, insisting upon taking all with them, men, women, and children, and flocks and herds, and Pharaoh not willing that any but men should go, they are drove from his presence in wrath, Exo_10:7 wherefore the locusts were brought on all the land, which made sad devastation in it, Exo_10:12, and this wrought on Pharaoh so far as to acknowledge his sin, pray for forgiveness, and to desire Moshe and Aaron to entreat the Lord to remove the plague, which they did, and it was removed accordingly, but still Pharaoh's heart was hardened, Exo_10:16 then followed the plague of thick darkness over all the land for three days, which brought Pharaoh to yield that all should go with them excepting their flocks and herds; but Moses not only insisted that not a hoof should be left behind, but that Pharaoh should give them sacrifices and burnt offerings, Exo_10:21. Pharaoh's heart was hardened, and he refused to comply, and Moses was bid to be gone, and take care never to see his face any more, and which Moshe agreed to, Exo_10:27.





