2023-07-14 Who Are The Watchers?
Rev. LeRoy
Rev. LeRoy
17 followers
0
48 views • 07/16/2023

Who Are The Watchers? Description

             Sources

Books of Enoch:
The Book of Enoch The Prophet
Translated by Richard Laurence
https://archive.org/details/bookofenochproph00laur

The Complete Book Of Enoch, Standard English Version
Jay Winter
https://archive.org/details/TheCompleteBookOfEnochStandardEnglishVersionJayWinter/mode/2up

The-Books-of-Enoch-A-Complete-Volume-Containing-the-
Ethiopic-Slavonic-and-Hebrew-Enoch
Joseph-Lumpkin
https://www.academia.edu/35118211/The_Books_of_Enoch_A_Complete_Volume_Containing_the_Ethiopic_Slavonic_and_Hebrew_Enoch_Joseph_Lumpkin_pdf

ExoPolitics:
Mars, Keys of Enoch, Space Arks, Portals, Pyramids & Return of ET
Seeders
Interview with Dr. JJ Hurtak and Dr. Desiree Hurtak
Published:  May 18, 2022
https://odysee.com/@ExopoliticsToday/mars,-keys-of-enoch,-space-arks,

The Book of Enoch, the Watchers, Antediluvial History & the modern UFO
Threat
Interview with Timothy Alberino
Published:  April 10, 2023
https://odysee.com/@ExopoliticsToday/the-book-of-enoch,-the-watchers,

Extraterrestrials in History and their Implications Today for Human
Evolution
Followup Interview with Timothy Alberino
Published:  May 15, 2023
https://odysee.com/@ExopoliticsToday/extraterrestrials-in-history-and-their

Music:
The Statler Brothers - When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder
https://youtu.be/ifISVkfMC7s

When the Roll is Called Up Yonder ( Instrumental with Lyrics)
https://youtu.be/w6slmb3a6uY

Title:
https://www.pixelstalk.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Download-fire-wallpaper-HD-backgrounds.jpg
Satan image in background source unknown.  I have seen the image
  used in several places around the web.  Here is one web site that used
  it:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wikileaks-confirms-that-d_b_12070168
Guardian Angel
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/542754192569350145/

Keywords
biblechristianityhistory
