It's About the Cross | The Ball Brothers | Lyrics

What a beautiful song with wonderful lyrics depicting why Jesus came to save all who would come to Him. He said to pick up our own personal crosses and follow Him in many places in Scriptures.





LYRICS:

It's not just about the manger

Where the baby lay

It's not all about the angels

Who sang for him that day

It's not all about the shepherds

Or the bright and shining star

It's not all about the wise-men

Who traveled from afar





It's about the cross

It's about my sin

It's about how Jesus came to be born once

So that we could be born again

It's about the stone

That was rolled away

So that you and I could have real life someday

It's about the cross





It's not just about the good things

In this life I’ve done

It's not all about the treasures

Or the trophies that I’ve won

It’s not about the righteousness

That I find within

It’s all about His precious blood

That saved me from my sin





It's about the cross

It's about my sin

It's about how Jesus came to be born once

So that we could be born again

It's about the stone

That was rolled away

So that you and I could have real life someday

It's about the cross





The beginning of the story

Is wonderful and great

But it's the ending that can save you

And that's why we celebrate





It's about the cross

It's about my sin

It's about how Jesus came to be born once

So that we could be born again

It's about God's Son

Nailed to a tree

It's about every drop of blood that flowed from Him

When it should have been me





It's about the stone

That was rolled away

So that you and I could have real life someday

So that you and I could have real life someday





It's about the cross

It's about the cross

It's about the cross

And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me. (Luke 9:23)