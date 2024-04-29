It's About the Cross | The Ball Brothers | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a beautiful song with wonderful lyrics depicting why Jesus came to save all who would come to Him. He said to pick up our own personal crosses and follow Him in many places in Scriptures.
BeSureYouAreSaved.com
LYRICS:
It's not just about the manger
Where the baby lay
It's not all about the angels
Who sang for him that day
It's not all about the shepherds
Or the bright and shining star
It's not all about the wise-men
Who traveled from afar
It's about the cross
It's about my sin
It's about how Jesus came to be born once
So that we could be born again
It's about the stone
That was rolled away
So that you and I could have real life someday
It's about the cross
It's not just about the good things
In this life I’ve done
It's not all about the treasures
Or the trophies that I’ve won
It’s not about the righteousness
That I find within
It’s all about His precious blood
That saved me from my sin
It's about the cross
It's about my sin
It's about how Jesus came to be born once
So that we could be born again
It's about the stone
That was rolled away
So that you and I could have real life someday
It's about the cross
The beginning of the story
Is wonderful and great
But it's the ending that can save you
And that's why we celebrate
It's about the cross
It's about my sin
It's about how Jesus came to be born once
So that we could be born again
It's about God's Son
Nailed to a tree
It's about every drop of blood that flowed from Him
When it should have been me
It's about the stone
That was rolled away
So that you and I could have real life someday
So that you and I could have real life someday
It's about the cross
It's about the cross
It's about the cross
And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me. (Luke 9:23)