Impact of Systemic Stress on Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know inflation, overwork, and fragmented healthcare are literally making us sick? When rent and groceries drain paychecks, stress becomes chronic—fueling anxiety, trauma, and disease. Parents forced to work multiple jobs miss critical bonds with kids, disrupting lifelong health. Overburdened doctors? 15-minute visits? A system that silences self-trust. This isn’t just “stress”—it’s a public health emergency rooted in policies that devalue people.
#SystemicStress #HealthCrisis #EconomicTrauma #BreakTheCycle #HealthcareRevolution
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport