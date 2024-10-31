© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Victory appears likely for Trump. Will this trigger the largest mental health crisis in history?
41 views • 7 months ago
As Trump victory appears likely, journalist Mark Halperin predicts to Tucker Carlson it will cause extreme mental health crisis | Huge backlash after Biden calls Trump voters "garbage"--Tim Walz gets destroyed trying to spin comment | Biden goes on Halloween baby-biting spree | CNN says history not on Harris's side | Half of Gen Z voters have lied about who they're voting for | 125k fake votes cast in MI early voting | CO SecState Jenna Griswold grilled on "accidental" public post of election system passwords | 50 years of scientific data shows "flu season" is a hoax to sell vaccines | Criticizing COVID vaxx is now "antisemitic" | Steve Bannon released from prison!
