❗️BIDEN called Zelensky President Putin! - "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine... ladies and gentlemen, President Putin"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
69 views • 10 months ago

'And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine... ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.'

Adding:

BREAKING! Democrats Set to Demand Biden Step Aside Post-NATO Summit

According to four Democratic sources familiar with the matter, CBS News reports that dozens of Democratic lawmakers are anticipated to release statements within the next 48 hours calling for President Biden to withdraw from the race. The effort is coordinated, with pre-prepared statements, as confirmed by two sources.

It's not clear that anything Biden says in his high-stakes press conference Thursday night could redirect the expected course of events.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
