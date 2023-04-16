BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Predestination Part 9B: Miracles Do Not Change People
Resurrection Life of Jesus
16 views • 04/16/2023

It is important for Christians to understand predestination as people in the world are hostile to the Gospel. In a continuation from last week, Pastor John looks at the final supernatural interventions used by God to crush Pharaoh and the Egyptian people into submission but their surrender didn’t mean they had a change of heart.

Jesus was the greatest miracle worker this world has ever seen when He raised the dead, opened blind eyes, cleansed lepers, cast out demons and healed the sick. But all these miracles didn’t produce faith in the people who saw them and most walked away when He started talking about commitment.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1217.pdf

RLJ-1217 -- DECEMBER 20, 2009

Predestination Part 9B: Miracles Do Not Change People

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
miraclesgospeljesusfaithsupernatural
