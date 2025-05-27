BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NVDA Stock Soars | Markets Rebound After Trump Delays EU Tariffs | Trade Truce Sparks Rally
NVDA Stock Soars | Markets Rebound After Trump Delays EU Tariffs | Trade Truce Sparks Rally

NVIDIA stock (NVDA) surged today as global markets rebounded on news of a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and European Union. After former President Trump threatened sweeping 50% tariffs on EU imports, a sudden reversal on Sunday restored investor confidence—boosting S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, and sending NVDA sharply higher.


In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down:


Why NVDA stock is climbing again


How delayed tariffs impacted global markets


What this means for tech investors ahead of the July 9 trade deadline


Broader movements in the FTSE, DAX, and CAC 40


The latest slump in Tesla's European sales


