How the Future Cardiac Arrest Risk After COVID-19 Vaccination Protocol Works

Your heart’s ticking—could it stop? Picture this: You’re young, fit, vaccinated, and suddenly, a hidden risk could steal your next breath. That’s what risk stratification reveals—it’s your personal danger-meter for dodging a cardiac crisis. In a groundbreaking study from February 2025, experts like Nicolas Hulscher and Peter McCullough are sounding the alarm about heart failure tied to COVID-19 vaccines. Stick with me—I’m breaking it down simple, step-by-step, because if you’ve had the shot, this could be your lifeline.

How the risk stratification protocol works: The Steps





Breaking News! In the context of the study “Risk Stratification for Future Cardiac Arrest after COVID-19 Vaccination” by Nicolas Hulscher and Peter A. McCullough (published February 26, 2025, in the World Journal of Cardiology), this protocol is designed to spot people at risk of sudden heart failure after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. This video explains how the protocol works.





How the risk stratification protocol works: The Steps





Step 1: Vaccine History Check





Step 2: Blood Tests for Spike Protein Antibodies





Step 3: Heart Tests





Step 4: Risk Scoring

Learn more at NNBL.Blog