30,000 Electric Vehicles Stopped Working & all the Electric Filling Stations in Lithuania, due to Russian HACKERS from the Just Evil group (ex-KillNet)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
170 views • 02/12/2024

30 thousand electric vehicles stopped working together with all the electric filling stations in Lithuania, due to Russian hackers from the 'Just Evil' group (ex-KillNet).

Russian cyber specialists gained access to the entire management system of the state-owned company Ignitis Grupė, which is engaged in the production of electricity, its distribution and provision of services throughout the Baltic states as well as in Finland and Poland.

They have promised to publish data on all clients, among them, for example, Ikea, which left the Russian Federation and Ivel’s access keys, and then block access to charging stations forever.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
