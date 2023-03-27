NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/27/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new School Shooting in Nashville, will undoubedly have the liberal Left in this nation calamoring for more gun control legislation. When if they would just follow the laws on the books and not ignore them....the gun violence would come to a screaching halt for Consquences will return, and America will be the great nation it was again. Vote all the leftist morons out of office to do this.