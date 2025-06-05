BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Oh Yeah The End is Not Near You Say 05/06/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
1
126 views • 4 months ago

The U.S. Government has built a $21 Trillion Underground City only for the Wealthy and Powerful to live if a “Near-Extinction Event” Occurs. 170 Underground bases are all connected by a big transportation network. Today Pastor Stan explains how this correlates to Bible Prophecy.


dollarcitythe endundergroundnearfallprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:07$21 Trillion Underground City

06:34Relating to Bible Prophecy

17:51Jesus Returning

20:42Dollar Down

25:40Our Sponsors

