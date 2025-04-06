Life in El Salvador: Chivo Pets, Finding Meds, Highway Construction & Public School

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚀 Weekly Update: Big News on Our Fundraiser & Life in El Salvador! 🚀
Hola amigos! 🇸🇻 This week has been BUSY! In this video, I’ll give you an update on our public school fundraiser and shout out our amazing donors. We’re making incredible progress toward our $10,000 goal! 🎉
Here's what else we cover in today’s update:
✅ Furniture shopping – Finding the right custom-built pieces and avoiding quality issues
✅ Finding my asthma medication – The struggle and success of tracking it down in El Salvador
✅ Chivo Pets visit – What happened when I took my cat to the vet
✅ Highway construction update – Roadwork progress & how it affects our school commute
✅ Teaching English at a local school – My first day and how the students reacted!
✅ Public school experience – How my kids are adapting & our approach to their education
✅ Banking in El Salvador – Opening an account and dealing with wire transfer rules
💙 Support Our Fundraiser! 💙
We’re raising $10,000 to help improve local public school conditions. If you’d like to contribute, you can donate via:
🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking
🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available
If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use
https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars
🎥 Watch Next:
📌 Why I Went to a Public Health Clinic in El Salvador → https://youtu.be/ojbm2KhJwbQ
👉 Subscribe for more updates on life in El Salvador! Don’t forget to like, comment, and share your thoughts below. Have any questions? Drop them in the comments or email me at [email protected].
00:00Introduction
01:56Fundraiser Update
04:25Asthma Meds
06:16Dollar City finds
06:37Highway Construction
08:13Vidri’s finds
08:56Chivo Pets
12:13Visitors
15:05Why was I at school on Saturday
17:44Kids 4th week of school
21:07Banking update