BrightLearn - Beyond Aspirin: Nature's Answer to Arthritis, Cancer and Alzheimer's Disease by Thomas M. Newmark and Paul Schulick

In "Beyond Aspirin: Nature's Answer to Arthritis, Cancer and Alzheimer's Disease," authors Thomas M. Newmark and Paul Schulick delve into the profound potential of natural COX-2 inhibitors found in herbs to combat some of the most debilitating diseases of our time. While pharmaceutical companies have developed synthetic COX-2 inhibitors like Celebrex and Vioxx to manage inflammation and pain, the book highlights the ancient wisdom of using herbs such as green tea, turmeric and ginger, which not only inhibit COX-2 but also promote healing and restore balance in the body. These herbs have been shown to reduce inflammation associated with arthritis, inhibit cancer cell growth and potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease by reducing brain inflammation. Unlike synthetic drugs, which often come with side effects, herbal remedies offer a holistic approach, addressing the root causes of inflammation and promoting overall well-being. The authors argue that nature has provided us with powerful tools to combat these diseases, advocating for a shift towards a more balanced and comprehensive approach to health that incorporates the benefits of traditional herbal medicine.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.