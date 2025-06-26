BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎥 Was Jim Morrison a prophet?
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
80 views • 2 months ago

🎥 New Teaching Video Out Now 🎥
Was Jim Morrison a prophet?

This week, we're coming to you from Venice Beach, CA, right in front of the house where Jim Morrison once lived—diving into a powerful and surprising topic.

Many know Morrison for his music and rebellion… but did you know a lot of his lyrics were deeply prophetic? From themes of salvation, the end times, to spiritual revelation, his words—though often dark—were strangely evangelistic in nature.

Could it be that God was speaking even through a broken vessel? That the cries in his songs were pointing to a deeper spiritual hunger?

👀 Watch the full video and decide for yourself.
Ask the question: Was Jim Morrison unknowingly prophesying truth?
And what does that mean for us today?

📲 Video link in bio
🕊️ Subscribe to stay updated on teachings and evangelism updates

#VoyagersMinistries #JimMorrison #VeniceBeach #EndTimes #PropheticCulture #Evangelism #RevivalInCulture #JesusSaves #ModernProphets #SpiritualAwakening

evangelism outreachsan diego christianstemecula valley
