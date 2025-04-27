Red Pill Nation Hangout #436

1. 6:46 CNN gets massive egg on their face when they attack The Manosphere

2. 32:40 Canadian party leaders debate. It doesn’t go well for Carney

3. 1:10:51 Karmelo Anthony circus gets worse

4. 1:33:52 Donald Trump pulls the pin on Harvard’s government funding

5. 2:11:16 UK Supreme Court Rules that men are not women

6. 2:29:28 Leftists and Democrats double down on the Kilmar Abrego Garcia situation





