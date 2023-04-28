Canada Internet Censorship Bill C-11 Becomes Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill C-11 now mandates that the CRTC be in charge of regulating online content on platforms such as YouTube and *Netflix to ensure that such platforms are promoting content in accordance with a variety of CRTC guidelines. [THEY HAVE ALREADY BEEN DOING THIS FOR YEARS, AS ANY YOUTUBER KNOWS...AS FOR NETFLIX, TRY *"POPCORN TIME" INSTEAD - FREE ALTERNATIVE....NEEDS A VPN....USE "OPERA" AS YOUR BROWSER...FREE VPN BUILT IN, GO TO SETTINGS, SCROLL DOWN, CLICK "ADVANCED"', NOW CLICK "ENABLE VPN"]
--------------
The Extinction Protocols Are Now In Play As The 'New Nazi Party Of America' Carry Out The Worst Atrocities And Evils We've Witnessed In Human History
https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Extinction_Protocols_Are_Now_In_Play.php/