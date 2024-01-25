BIDEN DRAWS A LINE IN THE SAND WITH TEXAS AS (UPDATE)25 STATES JOIN TEXAS AGAINST FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4





Ex-Generals Warn-Civil W^A^R In 2024 & Call For "Preventative Steps"*W^A^R GAMES Of The Controllers*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JsQ0pKL0-4





WHAT COMES FIRST-WW3 OR CIVIL WAR?*CAN IT BE STOPPED?*USA TROOPS AT THE ROMANIA/UKRAINIAN BORDER*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpCMTmMlhNg





Are We Witnessing The Beginning Of A Red Dawn Scenario Playing Out?*Highly Unusual Movements & Acts*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkAJRS7czXI





Is The Largest Invasion In History Well Underway?*The Last Days Before The RED DAWN*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5X8isRj170





Civil War2-The V^A^X^I^N^E REB^ELLION?*Lines Drawn*Not A Right To Cross State Lines?*War Games*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLr3cPUGTvY













https://twitter.com/MarinaMedvin/status/1750639595220341114/photo/1

https://twitter.com/PenguinSix/status/1750637762036773043

https://twitter.com/UKR_Report/status/1750637934636663284

https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1750631447008796855

https://twitter.com/FT/status/1750589305192423861

https://twitter.com/BillMelugin_/status/1750636715352707531

https://twitter.com/4Mischief/status/1749837769008976128

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1750616747755884965

https://twitter.com/kayiveyforgov/status/1750499492858646673

https://twitter.com/GovStitt/status/1750251885783879831

https://twitter.com/MarinaMedvin/status/1750585782379909323

https://twitter.com/annvandersteel/status/1750624646246941091

https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1750567350003183702

https://twitter.com/BackThebluecool/status/1750576006065263034

https://twitter.com/SarahHuckabee/status/1750581732389327060

https://twitter.com/ConservBrief/status/1750638127662714982

https://twitter.com/SarahHuckabee/status/1750581732389327060

https://twitter.com/prayingmedic/status/1750606962163896703



