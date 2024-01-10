Current Legal Landscape for Medical Freedom: Kingdom vs. Babylon Thinking | Ep. 149

Attorneys Brian Festa of We The Patriots USA and Rachel Rodriguez of Vires Law Group out of Florida, take us through the current “Babylon Thinking” they believe is happening in the legal world in regards to medical freedom and how we can shift our mindset to “Kingdom Thinking.” In this episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, they also update us on important medical freedom rulings that will assist cases moving forward and what everyday people can do to help aid in the fight. They also address viewer questions about their child’s exemptions being denied by childcare, schools and educational facilities.
