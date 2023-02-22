BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

House of Saul vs. House of David
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 02/22/2023

October 30th, 2022

Which house do you serve? Our flesh is constantly at war with us, trying to drag us into sin and lead us on a path to hell. The difference between Saul and David is repentance, humility, and true worship of the Almighty God. Keep steady and cling to the blood of Jesus Christ, don't give up!"...but David waxed stronger and stronger, and the house of Saul waxed weaker and weaker." 2 Samuel 3:1

Song at 40-minute mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxVSXgtLSVo

Keywords
biblejesuschurchscripturedean odle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy