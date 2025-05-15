75 years NATO – Do we need NATO to secure peace in Europe?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO was founded in 1949 as a defense alliance. Since then, it has been praised as „the most successful security alliance in the world“. But has NATO really secured peace in Europe or is it fueling warmongering – for example, currently with the constant calls to continue supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine? Is NATO possibly serving as a diversionary tactic to divert attention from all kinds of world domination ambitions? Are there other goals behind NATO? This documentary investigates these explosive questions and presents facts that show NATO in a completely different light.