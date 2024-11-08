BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO and Genesis 9 Noah's flood = mass extinction event
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
301 views • 7 months ago

The 7 basic Noahide laws written by the cabbalistic Jews had been adopted into the american legislation in 1991. On 11th of September G. Bush pronounced the New World Order for the first time. These laws come into effect when the fundamental laws are put aside during wartime. A mass extinction event has been in the planning for a very long time and their tampering with our DNA is their "new" collection of living genes with an added third strain to the Godly DNA. People who don't comply with these noahide laws shall be beheaded. Us Christians first. Obama had already bought the guillotines with facial recognition. But they are under God's judgement and so it the fallen world into sin. Get saved!! 🙏❤ The truth will set you free. 

Keywords
noahide lawsdnabeheadingscopycats biblesatan is a losermas extinction event
