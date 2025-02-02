Droid Dreams (1988, C64)

Droid Dreams is a mix between shoot'em up and action-adventure developed by British programmer Shaun Smith and published by British company Bug-Byte. It was probably only released in Europe.

You play a droid called Cy who is thoroughly bored by his task of dusting hardware. He dreams of becoming a hero. The game is about adream of saving the ship from destruction. To complete the dream successfully, you need to find and reach the master crystal within in the ship.

The game is play from a side-view. You can fly around and fire shots. The game scrolls horizontally, and you can move to different levels of the ship at certain points. Enemies will appear randomly. Some will fire at you. Shots and collisions with certain objects will kill you instantly, while other things like barriers will depleat your health, which is represented by an oil gauge. You can find items to regain oil in the ship. You can carry four other items with you. Some of them need to be brought to other, firendly droids on the ship. They will give you other items you need in return. In order to navigate, you can always call a map of the ship.