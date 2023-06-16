© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06.14 Ava on The AlphaWarrior Show: MILES GUO WARNED - INFILTRATION NOT INVASION
Nobody understands the conspiracy more than the Chinese Communist Party because they are born liars.
没有人比中共更了解阴谋，因为他们生来就是骗子。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
