interview with Danny Smith [www.witts.ws]

Our guest is one of our "Manufacturers-In-Training", our wonderful brother Danny Smith... He recently achieved 4000% Efficiency. (COP 40) PLUS he has been heating his home (for about 4 months) with one simple Electrolyzer/heater, that is about 500% Efficiency. Input 900 watts, output about 4000 watts of heat output, plus additional output of HHO. So about 700% combined heat and HHO output...
If we add the heat output to HHO output, then we get about 700% efficiency on that electrolyzer/heater. But he has several. one that is 40,000% or COP 40. But he has not put it into service yet. Like heating his home or running engines.