GOP SUMMIT | Tucker to DeSantis: Are you concerned about Central Bank Digital Currencies?
194 views • 07/14/2023

Tucker: Are you concerned about Central Bank Digital Currencies?


DeSantis: "They want to get rid of cash. They want no cryptocurrency. They want this to be the sole form of legal tender. It will allow them to prohibit undesirable purchases like fuel and ammunition. So, the minute you give them the power to do this, they will impose a social credit system on this country. CBDC is a massive threat to American liberty. On January 20, 2025, it goes to the ash heap of history in this country."



https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1679977084817661952?s=20

tucker carlsonron desantisblaze tvgop summit
