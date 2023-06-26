- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 25.JUN.2023

7:00PM EST

#730 // OUR GOD GIVEN RIGHTS - LIVE

Have you ever wondered why those who tell us there is 'no God' are the same ones pushing for the destruction of Civil and Constitutional Rights? This article casts a light on the occult agenda behind their actions and shows their overall objective in simple terms.

We, the people, have been cut off from our fundamental, unalienable rights, which not even a superior force or government entity holds the power to take away from us. This fundamental truth was written into the Declaration of Independence hundreds of years ago: "all men are created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights; that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." These are not only the inherent rights of men but also the unshakable foundation upon which our governing bodies have been created. However, in recent years, our governing bodies have turned away from these bedrock principles, instead placing the power back in the hands of a ruling class. This has resulted in a strangled, standardized form of power whose ends do not benefit those it seeks to rule over.

Consequently, the people are now faced with the arduous task of reclaiming our stolen, unalienable rights. John Durham, the federal prosecutor appointed by Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to investigate irregularities related to the FBI, DOJ, and DHS Trump-Russia investigation, said it best: "I answer to God, not man." Mr. Durham's statement alludes to the idea that we must all realize that power was never truly meant to rest in the hands of a select few. Our power can only—and should only—come from God. When we look to our past, we see David's victory over Goliath (1 Samuel 17-45) as a metaphor for reclaiming our stolen rights. Then David said to the Philistine, "You come to me with a sword, with a spear, and with a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day, the Lord will deliver you into my hand, and I will strike you and take your head from you. And this day I will give the carcasses of the camp of the Philistines to the birds of the air and the wild beasts of the earth, that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel. Then all this assembly shall know that the Lord does not save with sword and spear; for the battle is the Lord's, and He will give you into our hands." Even though Goliath was an intimidating foe, David was unconcerned because he believed in God and knew He would protect him. David's only concern was to serve God faithfully and to put all his trust in God, come what may.

