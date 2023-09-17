BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dispatches 2023 09 16 Russell Brand In Plain Sight
26 views • 09/17/2023

General Information

Duration          : 01:17:56
Release size      : 515 MB
Frame rate        : 25.000 Fps  
MP3 2ch CBR       : 128kbps
Video resolution  : 1920x1080  (16:9)


Extra infos
Format: Matroska / WebM
Encoder: Lavf58.76.100

Video info

Frame rate: 25/1
Codec name: H.265 / HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding)
Codec type: video
Codec height: 1088
Codec width: 1920
Display ratio: 16:9
Pixel format: yuv420p10le
Profile: Main 10
Language:  

Audio info

Channel layout: stereo
Codec name: aac
Codec type: audio
Sample fmt: fltp
Sample rate: 48000

Keywords
c4scandalbrandrussell
