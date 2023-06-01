BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: John Markus—CHP Candidate in the Oxford By-Election
CHP Canada
119 views • 06/01/2023

June 1, 2023: My guest this week is Mr. John Markus, our CHP candidate in Oxford (ON). I was privileged to be in the district for our Challenge the Culture conference and had the rare opportunity to interview our candidate in studio rather than via zoom. We talk about farming in the area and other issues. Due to a camera glitch, the video froze for several minutes and we didn’t discover this until we processed the clip. Due to my travel schedule and Mr. Markus’s campaign schedule we were not able to redo the interview. The audio was not affected.

To learn more about John Markus, visit:

https://www.chp.ca/john-markus

You can also check out Yves Gilbert, our by-election candidate in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount at:

https://www.chp.ca/yves-gilbert-2023


freedomelectionfamilylifefederalparliamentcanadachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorvotingcandidatesoxfordpollingmembercdnpolichpcanadachp talksyves gilbertjohn markusnotre dame de grace westmountbyelections
