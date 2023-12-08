Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 7-8





▪️The enemy continues to launch indiscriminate strikes on the Russian border region, including Belgorod region. Damage has been recorded in more than ten settlements, with no casualties.





▪️Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues in the war zone along the entire line of contact. In the Kupyansk section, Russian troops are advancing in Sinkivka, while the enemy is preparing a new defense line to the south.





▪️In the Soledar direction, Russian troops are attacking in three areas at once. On the southern flank of Bakhmut, the Russian Armed Forces have seized the tactically important height 215.7 north of Klishchiivka.





▪️To the north-west, Russian paratroopers continue their assault from the direction of the Berkhivs’ke Reservoir. At the moment, fierce fighting is taking place over an important AFU stronghold in the Valyanovsky nursery.





▪️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their operation to capture the Avdiivka fortification. On the northern flank, Russian troops are fighting for the forest belts in the direction of Novokalynove and are also clearing Petrivka.





▪️At the same time, the enemy launched massive strikes on residential neighborhoods in Donetsk during the celebrations of the Day of the AFU. A total of four people were killed in the region that day, and another 30 civilians were injured.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU made several attempts to expand their zone of control south of the so-called "greenhouses" in Krynky. Nevertheless, as a result of precise air and bombing strikes by Russian troops, the enemy retreated.