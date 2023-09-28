Snake River Raft Ride

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video displays photographs that I took while enjoying a leisurely raft ride along the Snake River that runs through Jackson, Wyoming. The scenery was spectacular as we listened to our guide tell humorous stories about the region. It was a balmy afternoon in mid-September, a time of seasonal transition from summer to fall. This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.