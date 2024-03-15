Nick Fuentes illustrates the upside down priorities of the US government.

-Democratic party = money for everyone else + unlimited migration

-Republican party = money for Israel + almost unlimited migration

This is why we need Whites who know what's going on to take over the Elite, not become street thugs with no agency, those are easy to come by.

https://archive.ph/22mRJ





