Biden: 'Give Me $105 Billion For Three Front War!'
What is happening
What is happening
32 views • 10/23/2023

The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
Streamed on:Oct 23, 12:02 pm EDT

News

The Biden Administration is demanding that Congress authorize a massive $105 billion to continue the war on Russia, to join Israel's war on Gaza, and to irritate China with weapons to Taiwan. Is this election season...or world war three? Also today: Illinois Governor is annoyed that Texas keeps sending him illegal immigrants. Will it spoil the Democratic Convention in Chicago?

Get your copy of Ron Paul's LATEST BOOK - "The Surreptitious Coup" - as our "thank you" for your tax-deductible donation to the Ron Paul Institute. For more information: http://tiny.cc/h6nbvz

childrencrimeisraelwarbidenukrainegazataiwangenocidmilitary aidthe ron paul liberty report105 billion dollars
