Algonac Dog Shooting

"This video contains graphic content of a dog shooting, viewer discretion advised"
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Rocko, a dog from Algonac, Michigan was shot and killed by a St. Clair County Sheriff's Deputy on September 12th 2023.