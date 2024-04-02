People Eating Tasty Animals: an alternative take on PETA, on the side of the road MVI_9196

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I drove past this work vehicle, and as I registered the message on the back, I circled the block and returned to soak up the dark humour. We must live in, and rejoice over, the large set of differing perspectives (if not utterly bad), our fellows have.