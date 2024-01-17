Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
T3 and THYROID. DEEP DIVE. Morley Robbins & Dr. Hornaman
channel image
EnergyMe333
207 Subscribers
Shop now
116 views
Published a month ago

T3, thyroid, copper, iron, retinol balance.  "It's absolutely fascinating that the thyroid is RESPONDING to COPPER status. It is NOT regulating copper status." ~ Morley Robbins

FULL SHOW: Is Copper the Key To Weight Loss? Dr. Amie Hornaman interviews Morley Robbins, Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Meeo-yevyTc

https://therootcauseprotocol.com/the-thyroid-fixer-10242023/

Morley Robbins: www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com and www.RCP123.org

What are TheRootCauseProtocol Steps? https://therootcauseprotocol.com/about/

Also See: www.EnergyMe333.com

MORE

Thyroid Function. Low Thyroid Function Means Low Retinol (Vit A) and Low Copper (Ceruloplasmin).

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthThyroid.html

Thyroid Function and Iodine

"Most people know that the thyroid uses lots of iodine to make thyroid hormone." ~ Dr. David Brownstein

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthThyroidBrownstein.html

WEIGHT LOSS = NO WHEAT + LOW CARB + HIGH HEALTHY FATS + HIGH BIOAVAILABLE COPPER

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCocoOilWeightLoss.html



Keywords
healththyroidcopperfatmorley robbinsiront3retinolrxrceruloplasmin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket