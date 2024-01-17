T3 and THYROID. DEEP DIVE. Morley Robbins & Dr. Hornaman

T3, thyroid, copper, iron, retinol balance. "It's absolutely fascinating that the thyroid is RESPONDING to COPPER status. It is NOT regulating copper status." ~ Morley Robbins
FULL SHOW: Is Copper the Key To Weight Loss? Dr. Amie Hornaman interviews Morley Robbins, Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Meeo-yevyTc
https://therootcauseprotocol.com/the-thyroid-fixer-10242023/
Morley Robbins: www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com and www.RCP123.org
What are TheRootCauseProtocol Steps? https://therootcauseprotocol.com/about/
Also See: www.EnergyMe333.com
Thyroid Function. Low Thyroid Function Means Low Retinol (Vit A) and Low Copper (Ceruloplasmin).
https://energyme333.com/articles/healthThyroid.html
Thyroid Function and Iodine
"Most people know that the thyroid uses lots of iodine to make thyroid hormone." ~ Dr. David Brownstein
https://energyme333.com/articles/healthThyroidBrownstein.html
WEIGHT LOSS = NO WHEAT + LOW CARB + HIGH HEALTHY FATS + HIGH BIOAVAILABLE COPPER
https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCocoOilWeightLoss.html
