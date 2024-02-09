THE BEES POLLINATE THE MULLEIN PLANT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mullein grows almost everywhere on the North American Countinent. The plant likes ditches, roadside, fields and hilly area. It is also found over much of the World including Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Bees love the plant, pollinate it agressively and take back large balls of Orange Pollen to their hives.
Here Honey Bees and a Nervous Bumble Bee work the flowers.
Enjoy our short show!