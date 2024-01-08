Create New Account
The base continuously attacked, Americans forced to leave Iraq soon | Former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki said that ISIS was an American creation
The Prisoner
The Iraqi Islamic Resistance has again targeted the US base Harir near the city of Erbil in northern Iraq with drones. Attacks are increasing on US military bases, demanding that the country immediately leave Iraq and Syria. Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani announced that the US military presence in Iraq will end soon. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki said that ISIS was an American creation as punishment for the Iraqi people.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

us baseerbiliraqi islamic resistanceharir

