Untold History

War Profiteering, Nuclear Tech, NATO vs. Russia & War With Iran
* America’s proxy war with Russia isn’t anything new.
* It has been decades in the making.
* Oliver Stone & Peter Kuznick explain what nuclear war would actually look like.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 January 2025
